Why Apollo Crews Missed WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” PPV

WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews reportedly missed WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view due to COVID-19 reasons.
As noted, MVP vs. Crews did not happen at Sunday’s pay-per-view and it was announced that Crews was unable to compete due to a back injury. The storyline is that Bobby Lashley injured Crews with the Full Nelson during the June 29 RAW, which is the last time Crews appeared. The announcers noted that Crews was at the arena ready to compete earlier in the day, but he did not pass his pre-match physical because of a bulging disc in his back.
In an update, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Crews has been away due to the coronavirus. Crews did not pass his last COVID-19 test done by WWE, but he could be cleared to compete ahead of tonight’s RAW as he will be re-tested.
Stay tuned for updates on Crews’ status.
