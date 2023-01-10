Becky Lynch missed tonight’s WWE RAW because she is currently in Memphis working on NBC’s “Young Rock” series.

As we’ve noted, Lynch first portrayed rocker Cyndi Lauper on the “Young Rock” season premiere back in November. She revealed on Twitter that she is back on set this week to reprise her role as Lauper.

“She’s baaaaaaaack! Delighted to be back on set with the incredible #YoungRock cast and crew playing the iconic Cyndi Lauper! Stay tuned [sign of the horns emoji] @nbc @TheRock @peacock,” she wrote.

Rock responded to Lynch’s tweet and once again praised her for her work, also crediting “Young Rock” producer and former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz for the video she posted.

“The consummate entertainer and professional. You’re doing phenomenal work, Beck!You’re a [star emoji] Excellent and borderline creepy [mobile phone emoji] work from #YoungRock producer @bfg728 [laughing emoji] [clapping hands emoji] Can’t wait for this episode to drop! [fire emoji x 3] @SevenBucksProd @NBC,” Rock wrote.

There’s no word yet on when this “Young Rock” episode will air, but Season 3 is scheduled to wrap some time in February.

Lynch is currently feuding with Damage CTRL on RAW. The December 19 RAW saw Lynch take a singles loss to Bayley, then Lynch and Mia Yim came up short against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in a non-title bout on the January 2 RAW. Bayley defeated Yim on tonight’s RAW, then taunted Yim and Lynch in a backstage segment to send a message to Lynch to continue the feud.

Below are the aforementioned tweets from Lynch and Rock:

She’s baaaaaaaack! Delighted to be back on set with the incredible #YoungRock cast and crew playing the iconic Cyndi Lauper! Stay tuned 🤘@nbc @TheRock @peacock pic.twitter.com/juurCc7EkB — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 9, 2023

The consummate entertainer and professional.

You’re doing phenomenal work, Beck!

You’re a ⭐️

Excellent and borderline creepy 📱 work from #YoungRock producer @bfg728 😂👏🏾

Can’t wait for this episode to drop!

🔥 🔥🔥@SevenBucksProd @NBC https://t.co/MObFlzto90 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 9, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.