Former WWE 24/7 Champion and WWE Women’s Champion Candice Michelle recently appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast and revealed why she did not return for Monday’s RAW Legends Night special, despite being advertised in the promos.

Candice noted that she simply “did not make the cut” for the show, comparing it to how her infamous Super Bowl ad for GoDaddy was nixed several years ago. She went on to say that her Legends Night return was “falsely promoted” as she was never asked to be there by WWE.

“The truth is I just simply didn’t make the cut, but I always make the headline,” Michelle said. “It really did take me back to the Super Bowl. I get cut from the Super Bowl, but I still make the headline. I come into WWE, and I win the 24/7 Championship. And people are like, ‘Why does she get it? How does that work?’ But the reality is it’s all the work behind the scenes, and I wanted to come on here and have some big answer for you guys, but I was just never called.

“It was falsely promoted. I was never asked to be there. I would have loved to be there. I love WWE anytime they call me, super honored to go there and be called a legend. And as we know, for whatever rhyme or reason, I just wasn’t meant for that show, but having you kind of feature me on your site is kind of better because I’d probably be on the stage doing nothing with 30 other people who are much more famous than I am, and now I get to come on here and actually just have a nice little moment with you guys and talk about how we all get cut in life. It doesn’t happen to us. It doesn’t happen for us, but maybe it happens from us. Where do we need to go in this life? How do we take that and not feel like we’re not good enough? Or it’s not meant for us or somebody else was better than us.”

Candice later revealed that she originally heard about the Legends Night show from WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson when they were hanging out in Orlando.

“Full disclosure, I’ve just been busy at home. I had no idea they announced me,” Michelle said. “I was actually in Orlando, which is ironic, and I was hanging out with Torrie. We got to go to Disney World having a magical time, and she told me how she was going to go to RAW. I was like, ‘Oh, what are you gonna do?’ ‘Legends Night,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s awesome,’ and I just didn’t think I was invited.

“I thought ‘Oh, she’s in the Hall of Fame. They’re inviting Hall of Famers.’ That’s not where I’m at with the company, yet. So, I just thought that was it. And then I happened to look at the announcement and see who’s going to be back. Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, some of the greatest wrestlers that I love, and then I saw my name on a list. And I was like, ‘Wait, I’m on the list, but they didn’t call me.’ It’s just a simple thing. I just didn’t make the cut.”

Michelle also discussed her new 21-day “CHAMP” program found at CandiceMichelle.com, still having support from her fans, and more.

