CM Punk avoided arrest following the WrestleMania 42 hotel incident at the MGM Grand, and the key factor came down to what police saw on surveillance footage.

According to details reported via Ringside News through Billi Bhatti, officers reviewed CCTV footage capturing multiple interactions inside the hotel lobby. That footage ultimately shaped how authorities handled the situation, particularly the first confrontation.

Bhatti explained that police determined they could not make an arrest based on the initial encounter.

“The manager clearly said that based on what the police watched on CCTV in both incidents, they made it clear… we cannot arrest CM Punk for incident number one.”

The deciding factor was how that first interaction began. Surveillance reportedly showed a fan approaching Punk after he had already walked past and initiating contact by tapping him on the shoulder.

“The first one came as he was coming through the lobby… there was a guy who asked him for a photo… so he tapped him on the shoulder.”

That version of events differs from what the fan later claimed during a 9-1-1 call, where he alleged he approached respectfully and was then pushed.

“When I got close to the person… CM Punk… he violently assaulted me and pushed me…”

Despite the conflicting accounts, the CCTV footage carried the most weight in the moment, leading officers to determine that the first incident did not warrant an arrest.

A second confrontation later escalated the situation further. This involved Punk knocking a phone out of a fan’s hand near an elevator area after tensions had already risen.

“At this point, Punk… slaps the phone out of the guy’s hand… and then starts staring at the guy…”

While police responded to the scene and at least one individual considered pressing charges, no immediate arrest was made that night after reviewing the footage and evaluating both incidents.

The situation highlights how critical video evidence has become in determining outcomes in public incidents. In this case, the sequence of events shown on surveillance footage appeared to outweigh verbal claims made afterward, influencing how law enforcement proceeded.

As it stands, Punk did not face legal consequences at the time of the incident, and there has been no indication of disciplinary action from WWE tied to the situation.

Do you think police made the right call based on the footage, or should further action have been taken?