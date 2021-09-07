Bryan Danielson isn’t using “The Final Countdown” as his AEW theme song due to the cost of securing the rights to the single.

Europe’s “The Final Countdown” is the theme song Danielson used before signing with WWE several years back. He came out to “Flight of The Valkyries” by William Richard Wagner but that then transitioned into Elliott Taylor’s “Born for Greatness” single for his AEW debut at the end of Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view.

In an update, it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that AEW tried to get “Final Countdown” for Danielson’s theme, but the cost for use of the song was too expensive, even for AEW President & CEO Tony Khan.

You can click here for details on Danielson’s new AEW theme, with comments Danielson made this week.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.