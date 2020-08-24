Why Did The Miz Host Talking Smack This Week?

When Talking Smack was announced to make its return, the hosts were advertised as Kayla Braxton and Xavier Woods. The only problem is that the WWE forgot to inform someone – Xavier Woods. Since no one had told him he’d be hosting their new show, Woods was not on hand for the taping. The Miz took over as host and is expected to remain on the show.

Woods is still nursing an Achilles injury that he suffered late in 2019. He was expected to be out of action to around a year and should be back any time now. Woods was recently asked about his return, but answered that it’s being kept a secret at this time.

