IMPACT Wrestling recently announced that one of their biggest pay-per-views of the year, Bound For Glory, will be taking place on Friday, October 7th in Albany New York. However, it had been reported in the past that Bound For Glory was originally set to take place in Danbury Connecticut on Saturday, October 8th.

According to Fightful Select, the reason the change took place was that WWE is running their Extreme Rules premium live event on October 8th and IMPACT didn’t want to run directly against them so they moved to the 7th, marking the promotion’s first-ever Friday pay-per-view. However, the venue in Danbury was not available on that day so they opted to go to Albany. Talent was informed of the change months ago.

Bound For Glory will be IMPACT’s first event in Albany since 2012.