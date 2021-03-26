Impact Wrestling reportedly moved their upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view due to the UFC.

As noted, Impact announced this week that Rebellion is being moved from Saturday, April 24 to Sunday, April 25. It was said that Sundays are the traditional night for historic pro wrestling events.

In an update, it was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Impact moved the Rebellion date because April 24 is the same night as the big UFC 261 pay-per-view.

Below is the current Rebellion card:

Title vs. Title Match

Impact World Champion Rich Swann vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows vs. David Finlay and Juice Robinson (c)

Knockouts Title Match

TBA vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

X Division Title Match

TBA vs. Ace Austin (c)

Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

TBA vs. Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan (c)

