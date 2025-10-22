At WWE Wrestlepalooza, fans witnessed one of the most talked-about moments of the year when AJ Lee made her long-awaited return to WWE competition. Teaming with her real-life husband, CM Punk, Lee stepped back into the squared circle for the first time in over a decade, defeating another wrestling power couple — Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins — in a mixed tag team clash that had the crowd on its feet from bell to bell.

Since that comeback, however, AJ Lee has been noticeably absent from WWE television, leading fans to speculate about her status. This week, Lee broke her silence in a Facebook update, revealing exactly what she’s been up to — and reassuring her fans that she’s far from done in the ring.

Lee confirmed that her absence isn’t due to injury, but rather her ongoing book tour promoting her latest creative endeavor. She wrote,

“On a book tour. Not injured, but I appreciate the concern. Also, thanks, Becky Lynch, for keeping the title warm for me. Momma will be back soon.”

The statement appears to all but confirm that Lee is eyeing a run at Lynch’s WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship when she makes her official WWE return. Lynch, for her part, has been busy on RAW, where she’s currently embroiled in a heated rivalry with Maxxine Dupri.

For now, the 38-year-old Lee is focusing on her other passion – storytelling. Alongside actress and writer Aimee Garcia (Lucifer, Dungeons & Dragons: At the Spine of the World), Lee recently launched Day of the Dead Girl, a new comic book published by Magma Comix. Illustrated by Belén Culebras, the project marks another milestone in Lee’s growing career as a creator and author.

In addition to the tour, Lee announced that she’ll appear at the “Revenge Of: Comic Creators Block Party” on November 8, taking place at the Revenge Of: Comics and Pinball store in Los Angeles. The event will feature creators, fans, and signings celebrating the comic book community.