Ludwig Kaiser has been playing a villain on WWE television during his feud with Chad Gable. However, when Kaiser appears in Mexico for AAA, the crowd reaction tells a completely different story.

Fans have noticed the contrast, especially after Kaiser received a massive ovation during a recent AAA appearance where he attacked Gable. The reaction was described as a “Road Warrior-level pop,” raising questions about why the character alignment seems so different across promotions.

According to Konnan, the answer is simple. The two companies operate independently and do not need to mirror each other creatively.

Speaking on the Keepin’ It 100 podcast on March 3, 2026, Konnan responded directly to a fan who questioned the lack of continuity between WWE programming and AAA events.

“Here’s the thing. People ask for Triple A to be different from WWE, right? And then when we do something different, they cry about it,” Konnan said. “Bro, this is a whole different brand. It’s Triple A. It’s a different country.”

Konnan made it clear that what happens on WWE Raw or WWE SmackDown does not dictate how AAA books its performers in Mexico.

“What they do on SmackDown and Raw has nothing to do with what we’re doing in Mexico,” he explained. “Stay tuned, because you’ll see how this plays out.”

He also pointed to a broader factor that frequently influences crowd reactions outside the United States. In many countries, audience responses are shaped heavily by nationalism rather than the traditional heel and babyface dynamic used in American wrestling storytelling.

“Fan reaction is very nationalistic in Mexico and in Canada,” Konnan said. “It’s always been like that. The American crowds are completely different.”

According to Konnan, that cultural difference means a performer can be booed in one country and cheered in another without it causing any real issue for the promotions involved.

The situation highlights how global wrestling audiences sometimes interpret characters differently depending on location. While WWE may present Kaiser as a heel during his storyline with Gable, Mexican crowds are responding to him in their own way when he appears in AAA.