AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter reportedly missed this week’s AEW Dynamite from Independence, Missouri due to visa issues.

A new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that Hayter is in the process of renewing her visa. She recently had to return to the UK to get the visa renewed, but will be back soon.

Hayter did appear on last week’s Dynamite from Winnipeg as she and Britt Baker fought with The Outcasts (Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, Saraya), but were outnumbered until Riho, Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale made the save.

Hayter became champion by defeating Storm at AEW Full Gear back in November. Since then she has retained over Hikaru Shida and Emi Sakura in singles matches, and over Saraya and Soho in a Triple Threat at AEW Revolution earlier this month. Hayter has not wrestled since Revolution.

