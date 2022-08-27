Several stars were filming material at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL today.

We noted before how Renee Paquette was at the Performance Center. She revealed on her Instagram Stories that she did a photo shoot, and posted a selfie with Kevin Owens.

In an update, it’s now been revealed that Paquette, Owens, WWE Hall of Famer JBL, Johnny Gargano, and former WWE writer and actor Freddie Prinze Jr. were filming material for future WWE programming on A&E.

As seen below, Paquette noted on Instagram that she was filming a future episode of WWE Rivals with Owens, JBL, Gargano and Prinze.

“Reunited with some pals today to talk WWE Rivals @wweonae,” Paquette wrote with the photo seen below.

There’s no word yet on when the Rivals episode will air, or what feud was discussed, but we will keep you updated. You can click here for the updated ratings for the current season of WWE programming on A&E, which includes Biography, Rivals and Smack Talk.

It was reported earlier today that JBL was scheduled to work the SmackDown tapings in Detroit, for the taped episode to air next week, but based on the spoiler report at this link, he did not appear before the live crowd. There’s been no update to the original report as of this writing, but that may have been an incorrect report or some sort of miscommunication as JBL was in Orlando this afternoon, not Detroit.

