The controversial ending of John Cena’s match against Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event continues to spark debate across the wrestling world, particularly due to the expression Cena wore as he tapped out. While many fans criticized the moment as contradictory to Cena’s long-standing “Never Give Up” mantra, former WWE star Mustafa Ali offered a different interpretation on Denise Salcedo’s YouTube Channel, one rooted in storytelling rather than shock value.

Ali, who watched the match alongside friends, observed how the finish immediately shifted audience emotion. Rather than diminishing Cena, the visual intensified fan resentment toward Gunther, a reaction WWE often aims to manufacture when solidifying a top heel. Ali suggested that Cena’s calm demeanor wasn’t accidental, but intentional; a final act of control in a career defined by understanding crowd psychology and long-term narrative payoff. “That smile wasn’t him quitting—it was him saying his work was done,” Ali explained, framing the moment as closure rather than defeat.

From a booking perspective, the outcome has clearly elevated Gunther’s standing, generating widespread heat and renewed anticipation for his eventual downfall. Cena’s loss, controversial as it may be, appears designed to maximize that effect while allowing the 17-time world champion to exit on his own terms. As other veterans have echoed support for the finish, the moment stands as a reminder that in WWE storytelling, the strongest reactions often come from the most uncomfortable endings.