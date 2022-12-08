WWE RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano is headed to SmackDown this week.

The PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA is advertising a dark main event with Gargano and Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

The current announced line-up for Friday’s SmackDown looks like this: Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle returns for a birthday celebration in his hometown, The Usos defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Sheamus and Butch.

Gargano teamed with Owens for a win over Alpha Academy on the September 26 RAW. They then teamed for losses to The Usos at WWE live events on October 22 and October 23, then defeated Alpha Academy at WWE live events on October 29 and October 30.

On a related note, Gargano returned to Twitch last night for his first stream in a few months, to celebrate 1 year on the platform. As seen in the clip below, Gargano thanked his supporters.

“I just want to take the time to say thank you guys again for hanging out with me all these months. I definitely would not be where I am at today, both professionally and personally, if it wasn’t for all of you guys always having my back and always supporting me 110%. I very much so appreciate it from the bottom of my heart. I promise you in the new year I will see you guys a whole lot more, we’re going to make it happen again, it’ll be fun, we’ll do some cool stuff together, and like I said, I’ll never forget you guys. You guys got my back, I got yours, forever. So, I appreciate you guys very much,” he said.

Gargano is currently without a major singles program on RAW, but he recently reunited with Dexter Lumis in the storylines and they have feuded with The Miz. Gargano has not wrestled since losing to Omos on the November 21 RAW, which came two weeks after his November 7 loss to The Miz.

