SmackDown’s Kayla Braxton worked last night’s RAW episode because Kevin Patrick and his wife welcomed a new baby girl on Sunday.

Braxton confirmed the news during RAW Talk on Monday night. Patrick also tweeted to announce that he and his wife Meg welcomed Maisie Rose Egan into the world on Sunday.

You can see Patrick’s full tweet below:

♥️ Our hearts are full. Maisie Rose Egan joined the party yesterday, and I promise we won’t stop smiling any time soon. A little beauty, named after my lovely Grama in Chicago. I’m beyond thankful for my incredible wife, Meg. Welcome to the world, little lady ♥️ pic.twitter.com/nye6t94FDN — Kevin Patrick Egan (@kev_egan) May 4, 2021

