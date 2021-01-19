A hot topic coming out of the Impact Hard To Kill main event was how AEW World Champion Kenny Omega wore the orange Bullet Club t-shirt. The match saw Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers defeat Impact World Champion Rich Swann, Moose and Chris Sabin.

Omega wearing the Bullet Club t-shirt was something suggested by Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

The t-shirt was just something suggested by The Good Brothers when Omega arrived to the venue, and reportedly not something that is part of an upcoming AEW – NJPW partnership.

NJPW owns the trademark to the Bullet Club but it looks like no action will be taken for Omega wearing the logo on Impact programming.

The Good Brothers are still expected to have another run with NJPW once COVID-19 travel restrictions ease up, but there’s been no word on Omega or any other AEW talents working with the promotion.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.