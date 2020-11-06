AEW officials are reportedly booking the Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Best Friends feud as a long-term program for AEW Dynamite only.

It was noted in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the tag team match was not booked for Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view because the decision was made to keep the program as a long-term Dynamite feud, similar to Best Friends vs. Santana and Ortiz or Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks.

The feud between Best Friends and Miro and Kip began on the October 14 Dynamite show when Trent and Taylor accidentally destroyed Miro and Kip’s arcade game cabinet during a match with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR. Miro and Kip attacked the Best Friends later in the show. Best Friends were attacked by Miro and Kip again on the October 28 show. Miro then defeated Trent on this week’s Dynamite show.

This will be the first AEW pay-per-view since Miro debuted for the company back in late September.

