As noted earlier this evening, AEW has signed indie wrestlers Max Caster and Anthony Bowens to perform as a tag team. Caster and Bowens will use “The Acclaimed” as their tag team name. You can click here for the full report, including details on their recent history with AEW.

It was noted that WWE recently had interest in signing Bowens for the WWE NXT brand. Fightful Select reports that WWE had interest in picking Bowens up before the spring of 2019. The signing never happened because WWE reportedly just never got back to Bowens.

WWE coaches and staff who spoke to Fightful at that time said they were puzzled by the situation, and they felt like Bowens should have been with WWE, and signed to a contract.

Regarding Bowens signing with AEW, word is that the deal was made official before November, this month. WWE had been reaching out to several talents from AEW Dark and NJPW Strong, which is why AEW went ahead and picked Bowens up. This is also why WWE signed Benjamin Carter for the NXT UK brand, as noted here, here, and here.

Stay tuned for updates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.