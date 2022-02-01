There were reportedly issues with the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match at Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event.

We noted before how legendary wrestler and producer Fit Finlay was brought in to work the Women’s Rumble. He has been working behind-the-scenes in WWE NXT for the past year. Tyson Kidd usually works with the WWE women’s divisions, but now Fightful Select reports that Finlay was brought in because Kidd has not been producing matches for WWE for several weeks now.

It was noted that the reason for Kidd’s absence was actually tied to the Royal Rumble, but no other details were provided. Kidd is still a WWE employee, and is still working as a producer, but his absence was felt by the wrestlers on Saturday.

Wrestlers who participated in the Women’s Rumble Match said it was a “mess” and the morale was already low. This comes after a rehearsal for the match was held on Friday night.

One talent noted that WWE should’ve had more main roster or contracted talent than veterans on-hand for the match. Another talent described the bout as “complete chaos.”

Regarding Kidd, word is that at least one women’s talent passed on participating in The Rumble because they learned Kidd was not the producer.

Besides Finlay, the other producers assigned to the Women’s Royal Rumble were Shane Helms, Pat Buck, WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes, and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly, who was also an entrant in the match.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.