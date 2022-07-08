Pat McAfee will not be working tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX taping.

Corey Graves revealed on the latest edition of WWE After The Bell that he will be filling in for McAfee on tonight’s SmackDown, calling the show with Michael Cole.

As seen in the tweets below, McAfee is currently in Lake Tahoe for the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament that begins today. McAfee and some of his friends have been doing their own “$100,000 Tahoe Takedown” competition.

On a related note, The Miz is scheduled to compete in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament that kicks off todaya at the Edgewood Tahoe golf course in Nevada. Miz will be joined by Justin Timberlake, Tony Romo, Aaron Rodgers, Charles Barkley, Nick Jonas, and others.

McAfee is currently feuding with Happy Baron Corbin for a match at WWE SummerSlam, but the build between the two will have to wait until next week when McAfee is back. Tonight’s SmackDown will likely feature Corbin gloating about how he attacked McAfee after WWE Money In the Bank.

It was announced earlier this week that McAfee inked a new multi-year contract with WWE. Cole praised him on social media, as seen at this link.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. You can click here for the current line-up.

Tahoe TakeDAHN is now LIVE on @FanDuel & @FDSportsbook ⛳️ $100,000 in total prizes are up for grabs 💰#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/3h410NcISw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 6, 2022

The ball ALLEGEDLY flys 10 yards further aht here with all that altitude.. DANCING on some of these Par 3s #PMSTahoeTakeDAHN pic.twitter.com/zjfo1AQYDd — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 7, 2022

