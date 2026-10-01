Modern sport is not only about what happens during the match or event anymore. Performance still matters. Yet the people involved have become part of the entertainment too.

Fans now see athletes and performers in far more settings than they once did. Social media and brand content give audiences a look at personalities away from the actual competition. That means somebody can build a following because they are a character.

Personality is now part of the package.

Esports Has Made Gaming Personalities Much More Visible

Esports is one of the clearest examples because the people involved often feel unusually accessible compared with traditional sports stars.

Professional players may compete on huge stages. They can also appear on livestreams or podcasts. Things like interviews and short clips are shared on platforms including the Thunderpick blog in the run-up to big esports tournaments. That gives fans a much broader idea of who they are beyond their in-game performance. People follow the blog to ensure they are clued into future tournaments and get a closer connection to the players involved.

That sort of coverage changes the relationship.

A supporter may admire somebody because they are brilliant at a game. They might also follow that player because they seem funny or interesting to watch. Fans can imagine what it would be like to actually sit down and play alongside them. This creates a different kind of connection.

Esports teams lean heavily into this.

Teams often produce extra content around the competition itself. There might be backstage videos or social posts showing players away from the serious side of the tournament.

That helps turn a team into more than a logo and a set of results.

It also matters because esports audiences are already used to online personalities. Streaming culture has made it normal for fans to spend hours watching someone play in real time.

Wrestling Has Always Understood the Power of Character

Wrestling takes this idea much further because personality has always been central to the entire experience.

The physical performance matters, but characters are often what make people care in the first place.

A wrestler can be technically excellent. If there is no personality or story around them, the audience may not connect in the same way. Someone with a strong character can make even a fairly simple match feel important because fans already have a reason to care about the outcome.

This is why interviews and storylines matter so much. We even see wrestlers ending up in other forms of entertainment and culture. CM Punk is set to appear on the popular social media show Hot Ones!

The best-known wrestling stars are rarely remembered only for individual moves. They are remembered for the way they spoke and interacted with the crowd.

That personality can be larger than life.

Wrestling understood decades ago that sport becomes easier to follow when there are clear personalities attached to it. Many wrestlers have even made the jump into acting as their character lends itself to this.

Football Stars Are Followed Far Beyond the Pitch

Traditional sport has moved much closer to this world too.

Football is a good example. A player’s performance during 90 minutes may still be the main reason they become famous. Fans now follow what happens around the game almost as closely.

Fashion is one obvious area. Players arrive at stadiums in carefully chosen outfits. They may appear in campaigns and develop their own style away from the pitch. The connection between footballers and fashion is clear.

Social media adds another layer.

Things like holiday photos and even small comments can become part of the wider story around a player.

This means a footballer can become a major celebrity in a way that goes beyond goals or assists.

Some players become known for humor.

Others build a reputation for confidence or calmness.

A few become famous almost as much for what they do away from matches as for what happens during them.

That wider personality gives fans more reasons to follow them between games.

Off-Field Antics Are Now Part of the Story

One of the biggest changes in modern sport is that there is almost no clear line between the event and everything around it.

Friendships and social posts can all become stories. Sometimes this is harmless and entertaining.

A funny interview or unusual celebration might make a player more popular.

Off-field behavior can also completely change how somebody is viewed in a negative way if people aren’t careful.

The important thing is that fans are paying attention.

Sport now exists inside a constant media cycle. Personalities are always being formed and reshaped.

Personality Helps Build Loyalty

The strongest sports personalities often give fans something to connect with beyond results.

Performance can make somebody worth watching.

Personality can make them worth following. Fans may first arrive because somebody is talented. They often stay because that person feels memorable.

Modern sports entertainment understands this very well.

Skill still opens the door. Personality is often what makes the audience care about who walks through it.

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