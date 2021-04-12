Sheamus reportedly won the WWE United States Title at WrestleMania 37 Night Two because it was the best chance to get the title off Riddle.

As we’ve noted, Keith Lee was originally supposed to win the title back at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in February. Lee was taken off TV for unknown reasons, but is said to be working to get cleared now, and WWE added John Morrison to that match as his replacement.

Riddle ended up winning the United States Title in that Elimination Chamber Triple Threat because they needed to get the strap off Bobby Lashley so he could win the WWE Title for WrestleMania 37. Morrison was not an option for the title because he was set for the WrestleMania feud against Bad Bunny and Damian Priest, with The Miz.

Riddle was never supposed to be United States Champion, but WWE had no other choice in the Triple Threat at Elimination Chamber. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Sheamus winning the title at WrestleMania fixes the issue of WWE having to put the title on Riddle back in February.

There is no word yet on what WWE has planned for Sheamus as champion, or for Riddle. It’s likely that the feud will continue for at least a few more weeks, for a potential rematch at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view on May 16.

Stay tuned for more on plans for Sheamus and Riddle.

