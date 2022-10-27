The Celtic Warrior is set to tie the knot this week.

After an assist by The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa defeated Sheamus in singles action on last Friday’s SmackDown. Sheamus was then attacked after the match, and his arm was smashed several times with a steel chair. WWE later announced that Sheamus suffered a “non-displaced fracture” near his elbow in the attack.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that Sheamus was temporarily written out of the storylines because he is getting married this weekend.

Sheamus and Isabella Revilla announced their engagement back in July 2021 after The Brawling Brute popped the question at The Cliffs of Moher in Ireland while on vacation. You can see some of her recent wedding-related Instagram posts below. It appears the happy couple are getting married in New York City this weekend.

On a related note, we now know why Drew McIntyre won’t be returning home with WWE this weekend. There was some speculation on McIntyre’s status after he was not listed as one of the Superstars booked for Sunday’s WWE live event in his hometown of Glasgow, Scotland.

The new report from PWInsider notes that McIntyre is not working the Scotland live event because he is participating in Sheamus’ wedding this weekend.

It’s likely that Sheamus and McIntyre will also miss Friday’s SmackDown on FS1 from St. Louis, but that has not been confirmed. McIntyre is currently advertised for the taping by the WWE Events website. Sheamus’ Brawling Brutes stablemates Ridge Holland and Butch are scheduled to face Sikoa and Sami Zayn on SmackDown.

Revilla is a graduate of Baruch College, and has a B.A. in Corporate Communications. At the time of the engagement, she was working for Mortgage World Bankers as a Loan Processor. She and Sheamus have lived in Nashville for some time. Previous reports indicated that Revilla was a fan of Sheamus before they were involved romantically, beginning several years ago. There is said to be an age gap of almost 19 years between the two.

Below are the aforementioned recent Instagram posts from Sheamus’ fiancée, with one revealing they picked up their marriage license back in mid-September:

