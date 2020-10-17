WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin did not actually appear live on tonight’s SmackDown on FOX season two premiere, or on the Kickoff pre-show.

Stone Cold was shown a few times during the main broadcast in video call segments with FOX Sports’ Rob Stone.

The segments were done to promote Austin’s appearance with Stone for FOX Sports’ college football Big Noon Kickoff show on Saturday.

You can see a few related tweets below:

Let me tell ya something @steveaustinBSR, the Tree don’t give a DAMN what you think. Keep talking and I’ll drop your ass from the top rope. Austin 3:16? More like Austin Tree:16 cause I’m going to OWN you. https://t.co/3NtB5Kepr9 — Stanford Tree (@DaStanfordTree) October 17, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.