The main event of last night’s AEW Dynamite episode seemed shorter than expected to some because of timing issues.

Fightful Select reports that the Tables Match main event between Matt Hardy and winner Sammy Guevara was “massively” cut for time, to the point they had to take a commercial break in the middle of it.

Word is that three segments on last night’s AEW show went heavy on time, which led to time being cut from the main event. There’s no word yet on which segments went long.

Below is video from the match:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.