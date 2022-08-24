AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and talked about why he booked the title vs. title match between AEW Champion CM Punk and Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for tonight’s Dynamite instead of the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

AEW originally announced Moxley vs. Punk for All Out during last week’s Dynamite, but after an angle between the two champions the match was moved up to tonight’s Dynamite. It’s been reported that despite Moxley vs. Punk taking place tonight, the match still may happen as the All Out main event, but that has not been confirmed. Khan talked to Busted Open today and commented on tonight’s match and the All Out card coming out of the show.

“It’s a great match for the fans now and I feel like it would be a great match at any time,” Khan said. “But tonight, it felt like the right night for this big fight, and given that last week, we really could not keep these guys apart, it just did not seem sustainable to try and have this show get taken down week after week by these guys who were clearly just going to tear the ring apart if we continued this way.

“So we saw last week we couldn’t even get the show running, Mark Sterling and Tony Nese were coming out for an interview and they couldn’t even get that going. Jon Moxley hijacked the show and CM Punk was out and they were fighting again for the second time in the same night. So these guys wanted to fight and I think tonight on TBS presents a great opportunity for a big fight. Of course, as we approach All Out, the card is going to be massive and we’re going to have a much better idea of what that’s going to look like.”

