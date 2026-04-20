We’re a long way from the time when kayfabe was closely guarded and preserved by the professional wrestling community. In fact, it’s more common for big promotions like WWE to actively pull back the curtain and show how the creative process of putting together matches works. Social media feeds and full-blown reality shows allow wrestling superstars to be themselves outside of the ring and bring fans in on the scripted nature of sports entertainment.

You might assume that odds are effectively irrelevant as a result of wrestling’s predetermined match finishes. However, fans still take note of them, and for a few good reasons. Here’s the inside line on why looking into the likelihood of a win or loss at an event like Wrestlemania or All In makes sense.

The Power of Predictability

How an important match plays out might be planned ahead of time, but that doesn’t stop fans from spending hours speculating about the most likely outcome. Just the same way an NHL fan might hit online forums and Reddit to chew the fat about Stanley Cup playoffs, judging their opinions in part by using the odds offered by providers of sports betting in Canada, a wrestling devotee might dedicate just as much time and brain space to calculating the odds of Cody Rhodes continuing his latest reign as undisputed champ.

Even the manner in which wrestling odds get calculated is not dissimilar to a ‘real’ sporting event. Insider info about injuries can radically alter the expected outcome of a match, because there’s no point putting a title on a star who’s then not going to be able to defend it for weeks, or even months.

Likewise, new signings or returning stars from bygone eras might crop up in the data and signal a likely disruption at an upcoming event. We saw that with rumors of Paige resigning with the WWE ahead of WrestleMania 42, which turned out to be pivotal in the outcome of her first match back.

The Nature of Randomness

The other reason wrestling fans should have any interest in odds is that the script of a match is only a piece of paper, and, like any other physical event, real life doesn’t always stick to what’s planned in advance. Just as small soccer teams can take on titans and come out on top, despite the odds being stacked against them, a sudden injury or a surprise twist kept secret until the very last minute can keep that element of randomness and spontaneity alive.

More than that, we’re increasingly seeing stories reshaped based on fan reactions, even as live shows are airing. Cody Rhodes storming out to cut a seemingly impromptu promo later in an episode of SmackDown after fans reacted badly to Pat McAfee’s heel turn earlier in the same ep is a microcosm of this.

So, wrestling fans can not only be forgiven for caring about the odds but actively encouraged to look into them. They can make matches more exciting, and even add to the surprise when things don’t play out as expected.

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