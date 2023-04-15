As noted, WWE announced this week that the next event from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be WWE Night of Champions PLE, not the previously announced WWE King and Queen of The Ring PLE.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that the name change was made simply as a creative decision with the idea that the Night of Champions name would mean something internationally in Saudi Arabia. It remains to be seen if all titles will be defended.

We noted before how there was no word on if WWE still had plans to hold the King of The Ring Tournament and the Queen’s Crown Tournament at Night of Champions. Word now is that the decision had not been made as of the end of this week, and one source felt it was less likely.

The same source speculated that both tournaments will be plugged into post-Draft creative plans, but nothing was set in stone as of Friday for the tournaments. You can click here for the dates and locations for the 2023 WWE Draft, which is scheduled to take place several weeks before Night of Champions.

There’s also still no word yet on if Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will travel to the Kingdom that night to defend, if all titles are to be defended. Zayn has not traveled to Saudi Arabia with WWE in the past for religious reasons, and Owens has passed on the trips for personal reasons. Zayn and Owens will defend their titles against The Usos on the April 28 SmackDown.

The 2023 WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, May 27 from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

