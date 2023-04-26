As noted on Tuesday, it was reported by WRKDWrestling that WWE officials have discussed the idea of potentially doing brand-exclusive monthly Premium Live Events for RAW and SmackDown. This comes amid rumors of another hard brand split, and as WWE prepares to hold the 2023 Draft this Friday and next Monday, and then crown the new World Heavyweight Champion at WWE Night of Champions on Saturday, May 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

In an update, word now is that the brand split is not 100% a WWE idea. A new report from Ringside News notes that FOX and the USA Network are “a major factor” in the brand split, but not the only one, and with the TV rights deals coming up, WWE needs to keep their network partners happy.

It’s no secret that in previous years, USA and FOX officials have been adamant about wanting top stars on their shows. The networks pay a premium for WWE TV and want to make sure their money goes to locking down Superstars to keep them exclusive. It was reported earlier today that the USA Network is more interested in The Bloodline than the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Regarding the idea of brand-exclusive monthly Premium Live Events, it was noted by Ringside News that this has been discussed, but not in great detail. With the hard brand split in the works, the brand-exclusive events would be a logical choice, but nothing is planned or official as of now. It was said that a decision on the matter is “not even close right now.”

There are a lot of options and potential factors at play when it comes to the upcoming creative stretch for WWE and while brand-exclusive events worked in the past, and they have the roster depth to make it work again, officials are not rushing into anything right now. The last brand-exclusive shows were held in early 2018 on The Road to WrestleMania 34 as RAW hosted Elimination Chamber and SmackDown hosted Fastlane.

