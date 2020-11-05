Regarding the new WWE policy on third party platform activity, Fightful reports that only WWE main roster talents have had to stop streaming on Twitch.

WWE NXT talents are reportedly exempt for now, which is why Adam Cole, Jessamyn Duke and others are still continuing with their streams.

As noted last week, several main roster Superstars had announced that they were suspending their Twitch streams, but a lot was left up in the air as some of the wrestlers had not actually talked to “the office” about what was going on. You can click here for that original report, with comments AJ Styles, Zelina Vega and Aleister Black, and an emotional Paige, among others. You can click here for a recent report on talents meeting with Vince McMahon about the edict before last week’s messages from AJ and others.

Stay tuned for updates.

