WWE held last night’s episode of Raw took place from Greenville, South Carolina and featured more matchups in the King & Queen of the Ring tournaments. There were some opening round tournament matches that took place at this past weekend’s WWE house show events, and now Fightful Select has a report as to why that happened.

WWE opted to run the tournament matches on House Shows to help them draw. There was also the idea that it would be overkill to run that many matches on a single show. Here are more notes from Fightful’s report.

-Additional talent drafted to Raw were backstage at last night’s show.

-The WWE Main Event matches were changed throughout the day.

-Becky Lynch was in attendance for Sami Zayn’s Netflix comedy event over the weekend.

-Lynch confirmed that she has still not signed a new contract with WWE.

-WWE will continue to film Speed ahead of Raw.