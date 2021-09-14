Fans really want to see new WWE Champion Big E vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the 2021 Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Survivor Series continued to be a worldwide trend on Twitter following Big E’s big WWE Title win over Bobby Lashley on last night’s RAW, as fans look forward to a potential Big E vs. Reigns match.

The WWE On FOX tweeted on a possible Big E vs. Reigns match, which fueled the talk. You can see that tweet below.

For those who missed it, you can click here to read Reigns’ response to Big E’s WWE Title win, along with comments from others.

The 2021 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view is scheduled for November 21 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Survivor Series is looking 🔥🔥 right about now. pic.twitter.com/QOyQcWeTYs — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 14, 2021

