WWE morale is said to be at an all-time low for many wrestlers in company.

It was reported after Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event that morale was low compared to most recent WWE events, mainly due to the constant changes to the Men’s & Women’s Rumble matches.

In an update, word now is that general WWE morale seems to be near a decades-long low, if not at an all-time low in the locker room, according to Fightful Select. Since The Rumble, they have reportedly spoken with a number of discouraged and disappointed WWE talents who have been frustrated with the direction of the company.

The low morale reportedly ranges from talents who are rarely on TV to those who are regularly in the main events, from new names to veteran talents, all experiencing a decrease in locker room morale. One longtime talent reportedly said they feel like nothing matters, outside of “maybe” four people. Several other main roster talents pointed to issues with continuity and nobody else being designed to do anything. It was also said that several wrestlers feel like they’re without a voice and are reduced to making pleas on social media.

One wrestler reportedly said in the time they’ve been with WWE, they’ve never felt “less heard” and that their attempts to speak with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon go unheard, are met with haste, or sometimes seemingly so the other way out of spite, based on their recommendations. This is interesting as many former WWE talents have commented on how accessible Vince was over the years.

There is also some frustration of several contradictory decisions made in recent months, which have reversed course to something the talent had already pitched and had denied.

The Rumble on Saturday was a major point of frustration, but not the only one. Rumble talents reportedly had issues with how the bouts were produced, and the lack of most wrestlers not being highlighted to maximize their presence. There were also issues with moments not being created, and the lack of capitalizing on a lot of the angles that built the match itself.

One WWE talent reportedly stated, “if you see a complaint with merit and in good faith about something that lacks sense, logic or continuity, I almost guarantee we have complained too, it just never changes anything.”

There are also some wrestlers who believe WWE will eventually sell the company. One wrestler who believes a sale will happen said that’s the only way they can possibly rationalize some of the decision making. WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan recently confirmed that the company has received outside offers, but stressed that they are not looking to sell.

It should be noted that this new report of morale and frustration within WWE does not reflect the entire locker room, just those wrestlers who spoke and their experiences.

