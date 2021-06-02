As noted, WWE announced the releases of Braun Strowman, Lana, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy and Santana Garrett today.

Fans on social media seem surprised by Strowman’s departure the most. However, Fightful Select reports that Strowman’s apparently was not the most surprising departure among talent close to the situation due to Strowman’s previous contract.

Strowman signed a “monster deal” in 2019 and word is that he very much knew his worth when negotiating the contract with WWE officials. Strowman’s last contract came down to the wire in the summer of 2019, and now he was signed well into 2023 under the recent deal.

WWE sources claim Strowman’s contract was worth more than $1 million per year. He was said to have been very private about negotiating the contract until it was finalized.

The Monster Among Men had been with the company since 2013. His last match came at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view in the Triple Threat with Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, and he was not used after that. Strowman leaves the company a one-time Universal Champion, a one-time Intercontinental Champion, a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion, the 2019 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner, the Greatest Royal Rumble winner, and the 2018 Men’s Money In the Bank winner.

Stay tuned for more on today’s WWE releases.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.