The way fans experience major wrestling events has changed dramatically over the past decade, and that shift is reshaping how cards are built. Longtime WWE executive Bruce Prichard recently reflected on how modern premium live events feel far more digestible compared to the marathon pay-per-views of the past.

Speaking on his podcast Something to Wrestle, Prichard explained that older shows often tried to do too much. Stacking ten or more matches onto a single card may have looked impressive on paper, but it frequently led to viewer fatigue. By the time the night was over, even meaningful mid-card stories could blur together, leaving audiences with only a vague memory of the final bout.

Prichard argued that today’s slimmer lineups allow key matches and angles to breathe, making them more memorable. He also noted that the streaming era has fundamentally altered fan habits; events are no longer judged solely by length or how many performers appear. While wrestlers understandably want a spotlight moment on the biggest shows, Prichard suggested that impact now outweighs sheer exposure. In his view, fewer matches with stronger focus ultimately serve both the audience and the stories being told.

What Fans Should Know

This shift toward shorter cards isn’t just a stylistic preference; it reflects a broader change in how wrestling is consumed. Historically, pay-per-views were built to justify their price point, often cramming as many matches as possible to avoid fan backlash. In the streaming era, that pressure no longer exists. WWE has increasingly leaned into a “tentpole” approach, where each match is designed to feel important rather than simply present. The result is fewer bouts, but clearer narratives and stronger crowd reactions, especially late in the show when fatigue used to dull even major moments.

For fans, this approach explains why some talented wrestlers no longer appear on every big event, and why that’s not necessarily a demotion. Pattern-wise, WWE now treats PLEs as chapters rather than encyclopedias: focused beats that advance long-term stories instead of one-night showcases. Whether you prefer AEW’s marathon format or WWE’s trimmed-down style, understanding this philosophy helps set expectations. It’s less about who’s missing the card and more about how the promotion wants you to remember what was there when the night ends.