As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown posted one of the steepest ratings declines the brand has seen in the past four years, marking a new low point under the show’s current television era.

According to the newly released data, the October 4 broadcast drew a 0.23 rating in the key 18–49 demographic, along with an average total viewership of 1.03 million. That figure represents a 16.8% drop from the previous week’s audience and a steep decline compared to SmackDown’s usual numbers on USA Network.

However, the drop-off isn’t being seen as just a SmackDown problem. These results were among the first measured using Nielsen’s new “Big Data + Panel” hybrid system, a sweeping overhaul of traditional TV ratings that incorporates data from millions of set-top boxes and smart TVs alongside Nielsen’s established sample panel. The system has already drawn heavy criticism within the television industry — and now, according to reports, within the world of pro wrestling as well.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided significant context on the situation, noting that the sudden and dramatic dip in numbers has sparked concern at the highest levels of both WWE and AEW.

Meltzer explained that last week’s SmackDown numbers were “the ones that everyone panicked on.” He noted that the results were so unusually low that executives at both USA Network and Warner Bros. Discovery — home to AEW programming — were reportedly alarmed.

“With these numbers, USA can’t be happy whatsoever. Obviously, TBS and TNT can’t be happy whatsoever so far — and you know, what it matters,” Meltzer said.

AEW’s Dynamite and Collision broadcasts have also seen noticeable drops under the new Nielsen system, compounding the sense of anxiety throughout the industry.

“When that number came out, I saw a lot of people on both sides panicking because it was just so much lower — and it was lower even than the old system last week,” Meltzer continued. “Now, all of a sudden, it’s one thing when you’re doing a 0.35 and saying, ‘Okay, we’re down 20% with this new system, it isn’t good,’ but when it’s a 0.23, that’s a major difference.”

He added that both companies are waiting anxiously for the next round of ratings to determine whether this drop represents a new baseline or a temporary adjustment period under the new system.

“We’ll see what happens on Thursday when we get the next numbers in, but so far, man, it’s really bad.”

Meltzer went on to note that the situation could create tension between WWE and its broadcast partner, USA Network, given the scale of the current rights agreement and the expectations tied to it.

“It can’t be overstated. When you’re talking about the amount of money USA is paying — look, it’s still better than anything else USA’s doing, it’s not like they’re going to cancel it, but the money being spent for it seems bad.”

SmackDown’s current deal with NBCUniversal is reportedly worth $1.4 billion over five years, a roughly 40% increase over the brand’s previous $1 billion deal with FOX, which ran from 2019 to 2024. While the blue brand remains one of USA Network’s highest-performing shows, a sustained ratings drop could raise questions internally about the value of such a significant financial investment.

Similarly, AEW’s partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery — which airs Dynamite on TBS and Collision on TNT — could face scrutiny if the new Nielsen data continues to reflect steep declines in audience measurement.

These results are not just a statistical glitch — they are now the official standard by which television performance will be judged going forward. The updated “Big Data + Panel” methodology is now Nielsen’s primary model for advertisers and networks alike, meaning that wrestling’s TV landscape may have just undergone a permanent reset.

One source described the industry’s mood bluntly, saying the numbers are “real bad for wrestling.”