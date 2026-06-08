An unusual incident involving the massive American flag atop WWE’s corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, resulted in widespread power outages over the weekend.

As reported on Saturday night, the large American flag flying above WWE Headquarters was ripped from the building and became entangled in nearby power lines, ultimately catching fire.

The situation led to significant electrical outages across the area.

According to Eversource, more than 4,000 customers in Greenwich and another 2,700 in Stamford were without power around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

By Monday morning, service had been fully restored.

The impact was felt immediately in Stamford, where approximately 5,000 customers lost electricity. Utility crews were able to restore power to roughly 3,000 of those customers within about 20 minutes, helping to minimize the disruption.

Stamford Deputy Fire Chief Matt Palmer provided additional details on the incident, confirming that the flag was torn from the roof of WWE’s headquarters at approximately 8:44 p.m. Saturday night.

According to Palmer, the flag eventually became lodged on high-voltage power lines located near the Metro-North train tracks at the intersection of Atlantic Street and Manhattan Street, just steps away from Stamford Train Station.

There was little emergency personnel could do once the flag became entangled in the energized lines.

Palmer noted that firefighters primarily monitored the scene while coordinating with power companies responsible for addressing the hazard and restoring service.

WWE relocated to its new headquarters at 707 Washington Boulevard in 2023. The state-of-the-art facility spans approximately 400,000 square feet across 13 stories and serves as the company’s global headquarters.

The flag flew off the WWE building, hit a power line and caught on fire in downtown Stamford tonight (video courtesy Sunny) @News12CT pic.twitter.com/nGjNwVEW0T — Greg Thompson (@gregthompson27) June 7, 2026