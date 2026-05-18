The widow of Joe Laurinaitis, better known to pro wrestling fans as Road Warrior Animal of The Legion of Doom / Road Warriors tag-team, is speaking out.

Kim Laurinaitis surfaced via social media on Sunday to release a statement blasting WWE and A&E for their new WWE Legends documentary on The Road Warriors, which premiered on Sunday as part of the WWE on A&E “Superstar Sunday” block of original programming, which also includes WWE LFG.

The statement reads as follows:

For all of you, reaching out to me right now, asking if I’m part of the A&E biography….NO HIS ACTUAL WIFE (the one that was with him the nt he died & years before) WAS NOT CONTACTED TO FILM BELIEVE IT OR NOT.. THE ONE THAT PAYS FOR THE TRADEMARKS AND IS WORKS TO CONTINUE HIS WISHES & LEGACY WITH THE LOD EXPERIENCE AND MANY OTHER THINGS BUT THIS IS SUPPOSED TO BE ABOUT RESPECT FOR JOE AND THE LOD/ ROAD WARRIOR RIGHT??? Yeah ok believe what you want…I can guarantee you my husband is NOT happy in heaven BUT his story, the REAL story and TRUTH ALL OF IT will come out. This is disgusting literally disgusting at his expense and I will not be quiet anymore. Shame on all involved ….THE TRUTH WILL ALWAYS COME OUT!!! They only did it this way because he was not here, but I still am and we’ll fight for HIS wishes.

Do they give out Oscar’s for acting performances in this?? WOW

WHAT IN THE FCK AM I WATCHING?!!! OMG I AM SO DONE. THIS IS NOT HOW MY HUSBAND DIED & FYI HE DIED 9/22 AT OUR HOTEL NOT A HOSPTIAL,￼THEY NEVER TOOK HIM TO A FCKING HOSPITAL, HAD TO TRY TO SAVE HIM IN OUR HOTEL ROOM!! I WAS THE ONLY 1 THERE W/PARAMEDICS… ARE YOU SERIOUS RIGHT NOW? I HELD HIM FOR OVER AN HR TRYING TO WAIT FOR JESSICA AND LINDSEY BOTH DAUGHTERS TO GET THERE BEFORE THEY TRANSPORTED HIM TO A FUNERAL HOME!!! ￼WHAT THE FCK IS HAPPENING!!??? I AM ABOUT TO LOSE MY GD MIND RIGHT NOW. I HAVE NEVER BEEN SO MAD….Can anyone tell the truth anymore???? What fake ass phony people…. People pretending to be friends people pretending to tell the truth at my husband’s expense God Almighty help you all that have you used him for the last freaking time!!!!! wow wow wow wow no words all of you know y’all just put on a fantastic performance standing ovation for that bullshit show!!! why didn’t we talk about how disrespected my husband was during his memorial planning, let’s talk about the struggles and how much he went through and cried over the past 10 years about how he had been treated by the people he loved so much… y’all wanna talk about shit that’s not true. Let’s talk about the truth!!!!!! and what was really important to Joe!!!! Shady ass produced show NOT endorsed by his wife, the one who pays for the trademarks, bills, taxes, etc!!!