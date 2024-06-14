Unfortunate news for WWE superstar Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior revealed on the Clash at the Castle Kickoff event that his wife is currently undergoing emergency surgery.

I’ve very much got my eye on the ball. I’ve never ever been this focused in my life. I didn’t think this was possible. The last Clash was a stab through my heart, my family’s heart, the whole of the UK. I cannot let it happen again in Scotland. I’m back home, I couldn’t have dreamt of this moment. I’m gonna have my people there, my family there, a redo, a chance to make this right. I wasn’t gonna talk about it, but I can’t stop thinking about it, the one person who’s not gonna be there is my wife. She’s in surgery right now, emergency surgery. She told me, I want you to go there and bring that title home, and I’m gonna bring that title home.

McIntyre will be challenging Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the event, which takes place in his home country of Scotland.

Wrestling Headlines would like to wish the best to McIntyre and his family. We’ll keep you updated.

