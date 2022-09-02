PWMania recently conducted an interview with former NXT UK star Wild Boar, who spoke about his release from the brand last month, and how grateful he was for the experience. Boar also recalled a time that he worked a house show for WWE in Cardiff. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he had a great experience in NXT UK:

“I remember at the time asking myself if this was real or a scam. It was so surreal to me. There was a little bit of doubt in my head, but it was real and very cool. It was great. Everyone who I was signed with, I worked with previously for a long time. When we were all brought in we were brought in having already worked with each other in the past on the indies. To do it on WWE TV with all the production and everything was very cool.”

Recalls working a house show in Cardiff:

“Mark Andrews and I started training there together, and it was awesome to see Wild Boar vs Mark Andrews on the same card as Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan, Cesaro. It was just mind-blowing to me.”

Talks about his release:

“That’s something that I’m massively grateful for. I can now do everything that I couldn’t do for the last 4 and a half years. I’m very excited that I get to show what I became in the past 4 and a half years. I’m really looking forward to getting out and wrestling as much as I can. I want to wrestle everywhere, the States, Canada, Japan, and just in the UK too.”