ROH has announced another six-man tag team match for the upcoming “Final Battle: End of an Era” pay-per-view with Violence Unlimited’s Brody King, Homicide and Tony Deppen taking on Taylor Rust, Tracy Williams and Eli Isom.

It was also announced that the Final Battle Hour One pre-show will feature a Wild Card 10-Man Tag Team Match, but there’s no word yet on who the participants will be.

ROH “Final Battle: End Of An Era” will take place this Saturday, December 11 from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD. Tickets are on sale at this link. This will be the final ROH pay-per-view before the company goes on a major hiatus until April 2022. The Final Battle Hour One pre-show will stream for free via HonorClub, YouTube and Facebook at 7pm ET, and the main card will begin at 8pm ET on HonorClub and pay-per-view.

Below is the current announced card for Final Battle:

ROH World Title Match

Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido (c)

ROH Women’s World Title Match

Willow Nightingale vs. Rok-C (c)

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

The Briscoes vs. The OGK (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Brian Johnson vs. Josh Woods (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

The Righteous’ Vincent, Bateman and Dutch vs. Shane Taylor Promotions’ Moses, Kaun and O’Shay Edwards (c)

Grudge Match

Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King

Brody King, Homicide and Tony Deppen vs. Taylor Rust, Tracy Williams and Eli Isom

Hour One Pre-show: Wild Card 10-Man Tag Team Match

TBA vs. TBA

