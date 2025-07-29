Leading into WWE’s 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, the dynamic between Cody Rhodes and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was positioned as a major creative focal point, with The Rock telling the Undisputed WWE Champion that he wanted his “soul.” Rhodes was forced to respond to Johnson’s proposition to become “his champion” at the PLE — a moment that would spark major fallout.

That storyline ultimately served as the foundation for John Cena’s shocking heel turn and alliance with The Rock.

In the new Netflix docuseries WWE: UNREAL, Brian Gewirtz — longtime creative collaborator with The Rock — pulled the curtain back on what he and Johnson originally had in mind for the Elimination Chamber event. According to Gewirtz, their pitch was for Cody Rhodes to decline Rock’s offer, triggering an impromptu title match that would see Rhodes drop the Undisputed WWE Championship to Kevin Owens.

“The prospect of babyface John (Cena) and babyface Cody (Rhodes) felt a little dry to us,” Gewirtz explained. “But just looking at it from the outside, let’s throw some controlled chaos into this. So, myself and Rock, we got together and we pitched something that was twofold. I had the idea of Cody needing to be Rock’s champion. We had that as the hook. We proposed, at Elimination Chamber, Cody turning down The Final Boss, and that was gonna lead to Final Boss making an impromptu title match right then and there, that resulted in Kevin Owens who had been in a storyline with Cody during that time, leaving with the championship. Kevin Owens winning the title wasn’t the end goal. The takeaway was whatever it is we do, needs to be seismic. That’s the big question. What is Cody gonna say?”

While the original idea of Owens leaving with the gold wasn’t used in its entirety, KO did appear in a major way at Elimination Chamber. He defeated longtime friend and rival Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned Match on the show.

That same night, Randy Orton made his return to WWE TV following the bout, which was designed to kick off a WrestleMania singles program between Orton and Owens.

However, that plan was ultimately scrapped when Owens later revealed he would require neck surgery, forcing him out of action just weeks ahead of the biggest show of the year.

