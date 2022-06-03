“Wildcat” Chris Harris made his return to Impact Wrestling on tonight’s show.

As seen below, Impact featured a backstage segment where Shark Boy, another TNA Original, confronted Honor No More leader Eddie Edwards backstage over the recent attack on Chris Sabin and Frankie Kazarian, telling him to show a little more respect. Edwards quickly grabbed Shark Boy and held him against the wall, ranting about how all he’s done is respect Impact while getting nothing but disrespect in return. Edwards continued and said Shark Boy doesn’t know what this place has become.

Harris then made the save and ordered Edwards to put Shark Boy down, but Edwards kept a tight grip on him. Edwards commented that the “TNA boys” stick together. Harris said everyone should be celebrating the 20th anniversary, but instead Edwards wants to run around with Honor No More. Harris said he’s been out of the game for a while, but he has no problem with throwing down and fighting Edwards. Edwards finally let go of Shark Boy, then told Harris and Shark Boy to enjoy their reunion because Honor No More plans to put an end to it all at Slammiversary.

The segment ended with Edwards walking away before Shark Boy and Harris embrace, and Harris says he’s got Shark Boy’s back.

Harris, a seven-time TNA World Tag Team Champion, originally worked for TNA from 2002-2008. He signed with WWE at the end of January 2008, and was eventually re-packaged as Braden Walker, but didn’t last long as he was released on August 7 of that same year. Harris made a few TNA appearances in 2010 and 2011, and was shown on camera in the crowd for Sacrifice 2020. Before tonight, Harris last appeared on the March 30, 2021 Impact episode, to be ringside for James Storm’s 1000th match for the company, and to help him defeat Eric Young. Harris has worked some on the indies, but continues to work and take bookings.

Shark Boy worked off & on for TNA from 2002-2015. He’s worked various indies over the years, but was brought back to work the May Impact tapings in Newport, KY. He teamed with Jordynne Grace and W. Morrissey for a win over Johnny Swinger, Zicky Dice and Jackson Stone in an Impact Digital Media match that first aired a few weeks back, and then he competed in the Gauntlet For The Gold match that aired on the May 11 Impact show.

There’s no word yet on if Harris will be used by Impact moving forward, but we will keep you updated.

