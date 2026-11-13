Will Friedle says his visit to the first WWE Raw on Netflix captured a familiar joke among his Boy Meets World castmates: Danielle Fishel gets recognized, while he often goes unnoticed. The show put their faces on screen, he recalled, but identified Fishel and left his side without a name.

Friedle told the Zach Sang Show that he enjoyed the visit. He said the group had excellent seats and was invited to the front row before the televised shot.

“Later that week we went to the opening of the WWE on Netflix on Netflix and we had the greatest seats ever and they’re like ‘We’d like you to come to the front row.’ … And so they cut to the thing … and under me nothing. I’m just a guy like this.”

He placed the moment within a longer pattern, saying he rarely gets stopped when traveling with Fishel. Friedle described taking pictures of her with fans and recounted a flight attendant greeting several people from their group before offering him only a polite goodbye.

“I also had a different life than they did because we always joke about it, but it’s 100% true. I never get recognized, really ever. I mean, to a comical point. We talk about it on the show. And one of the things we would do is wherever we’re traveling together, I always take the pictures of Danielle with the fans.”

Friedle did not frame the Raw moment as a complaint about WWE. He said his lower profile lets him enjoy his work and ordinary privacy at the same time.

“I don’t get recognized. So I had the best of both worlds. I got to do what I loved, continue to do what I loved and my life I can go anywhere do anything.”

The pair’s appearance at Raw was noted in WrestlingHeadlines’ coverage at the time. Friedle’s new interview gives his own account of the experience and why he finds the recognition gap amusing.

Featured photo: Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0. Will Friedle at San Diego Comic-Con, July 18, 2019. Resized from the original, no crop.

Source: Zach Sang Show interview.