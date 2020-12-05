AEW star Will Hobbs was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio to talk all things pro-wrestling, including what it’s like to be apart of Team Taz, and how his development in the company is going. Highlights from his interview can be found below.

Getting to be in the ring for Sting’s AEW debut:

“I’m very happy. Shit shocked the hell out of me. It was almost unreal. I’m standing there like, ‘Oh my God, oh my God.’ I felt like I almost was like an out of body experience. Growing up watching Sting over the years, when I saw him come out, I was like, ‘We gotta bounce.’ That shit was just unexpected…..it almost sounded like it was a full arena. I’m yelling ‘Oh my God!’ and I could barely hear myself. That was the loudest I have ever heard that place.”

How his development in AEW is going:

“It’s been crazy. I’ve been wanting to do this since I was four years old, and just getting the opportunity to showcase what I can do and being like, ‘OK, I’m on the main stage.’ It’s crazy because it’s still unbelievable to me. Tony, Cody giving me the opportunities to do what I can do and be put in position with guys that I can learn from, it’s unbelievable. I sit back and I think, ‘Holy shit, I’m doing what I love to do.’ I know that’s so cliche to say it and a lot of wrestlers say it, but being where I’m from, kids didn’t watch wrestling. It was just football, basketball, and baseball. I got picked on for watching wrestling, but the people that picked on me, they’re either locked up or a few of them passed away. I’m doing what the hell I want to do. I’m learning from the best, so I can’t be mad at all……I believe in hard work. That’s what my grandfather told me growing up – ‘If you work hard, things will come true.’ I’ve still got a lot more work to do, and I’ve gotta work even harder now that I’m here.”

Talks learning from Taz:

“Moments. Slowing down. Being real. Whatever I put out there, the fans are gonna feel it. They’re gonna know if I’m throwing some bullshit at them. If I’m being real and being me, people are gonna feel it. I’ve been a Taz fan for years, and the way he did his promos – you can feel this stuff. You can tell the BS from the real. Those are the three things I get from him, and any time I have a question, I pull him aside and he gives me a straight answer.

What it’s like working with Tony Khan and Cody:

“When I first came on doing Dark and enhancement matches, I talked to Cody and he told me, ‘Whatever you want, put it out the universe and it will come true.’ I wanted to be here in AEW, and I got that contract. Now, hopefully I get the opportunity to lock it up with Cody. Tony – I’ve never had a boss I can just talk to. He’ll ask me how I’m doing, and you can genuinely tell that he means it. Little things like that mean a lot to me and make me feel good. Plus, the fact he’s put me in the positions he has working with Darby on a Saturday night Dynamite and being thrown in the battle royal to being paired up with Cage, Taz, and Ricky, and especially being in the moment last night – I feel like he trusts me.”

(H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)