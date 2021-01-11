During an interview with The Mercury News, Will Hobbs discussed his upbringing and how it serves as motivation. Here’s what he had to say:

I can’t get comfortable. I gotta do the work. I want to be known as a force — one of the greats. A world champion. I want to get to the top of the mountain.

Most of my friends I grew up with are either dead or locked up. A lot of people are counting on me, so I feel like I have a city on my back. I know East Palo Alto has completely changed over the years. I want to be recognized as someone from the city.