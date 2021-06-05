AEW star Powerhouse Will Hobbs was on this week’s Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, he talked about going from a developmental wrestler for AEW to being offered a full-time contract.

“I got offered a per appearance, tier-0 [contract],” Powerhouse Will Hobbs began. “I wrestled Darby Allin on the Saturday Night Dynamite that we had. I’m stretching, and Tony [Khan] goes, ‘Hey Willie, I bet you’re gonna knock it out of the park tonight. Go kill it!’ He takes a couple of steps away from me, and then he comes back and goes, ‘Oh, yeah, after tonight, I’m going to sign you.’ This is before I go out, and I’m like, what? I did my match with Darby, and Tony had his hand in that match, which was really cool that he put me in that position. “I guess, the night I met you, September 5, at the pay-per-view, I was told that day that I was going to be in it [the Casino Battle Royale], and it was going to be a surprise. About a week later, I got offered a contract.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc