AEW star Will “Powerhouse” Hobbs recently spoke with the Mercury News to discuss getting signed by the promotion, and how his main goal is to become a world champion. He also reveals some details about his past, including losing his brother at a young age. Highlights are below.

On getting signed by AEW:

I actually cried. I was overwhelmed. After all the BS I went through, it was validation for me.

How he was teased as a kid for liking wrestling:

Other kids didn’t watch wrestling. It was either football, basketball, or baseball. I got teased and I got into a lot of fights over it. But I couldn’t help what I loved. You either played sports or hung out with the wrong crowd — selling drugs, getting into mischief … There was a lot of violence and shootings where I lived.

Reveals his older brother was killed in a shooting:

He loved wrestling too, and he was supposed to be my manager. But he got caught up with the wrong crowd.

His goals of being a world champion