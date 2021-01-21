AEW star Will “Powerhouses” Hobbs was the latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including signing with AEW and how he told WWE to “F off.” Highlights are below.

Cursed out WWE after dangling the carrot in front of him:

The (WWE) tryout was good. They said ‘we don’t have anything for you right now.’ Years later, the carrot dangled in front of me and I pretty much told them, ‘F you.’ Right when I appeared on AEW, you wanna be like, ‘Hey, remember me?’ The way I was raised, I don’t have time for that shit. I’m not ‘boo boo the fool’ as my Grandma would say. ‘Hey, we’ve been thinking about you and are interested in you.’ No, fuck you. I ain’t no sucka. I’d rather you tell me 100% no than try to BS me.

Talks signing with AEW:

Right after I did my whole little thing with [Jon Moxley], I got to the back and had another contract waiting for me, so I got on the phone and called a few people back at home. When I got back to the hotel—I’m not a real emotional person—but I had to shed a few tears.

On his name:

My actual last name isn’t Hobbs. It’s close to that, so I had people growing up calling me ‘Hobbs.’ I’m a big Spider-Man fan, and I used to have people call me ‘Will Hobgoblin.’

Full interview can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)