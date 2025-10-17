WWE has officially announced several segments for this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, including a Women’s Tag Team Championship match and an appearance from Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

During a video posted to WWE’s social media channels, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis revealed that Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair will defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against the fast-rising duo of Sol Ruca and Zaria. Ruca and Zaria have been gaining momentum on SmackDown in recent weeks, and this will mark their first opportunity at the titles since being called up to the main roster.

Aldis also confirmed that Cody Rhodes will be live on SmackDown to address his recent loss to Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth. Rhodes’ first appearance since the event is expected to provide insight into what’s next for the Undisputed Champion as the road to Survivor Series continues.

In addition, Aldis reaffirmed that the scheduled main event between Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu will go forward as planned. Earlier on Thursday, reports surfaced suggesting that Fatu may be dealing with what was described as a “non-wrestling injury” that could potentially sideline him “well into 2026.” However, Aldis made no mention of any health concerns during the announcement, indicating that Fatu remains cleared to compete on this week’s broadcast.

You can check out the updated lineup for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vsSol Ruca & Zaria

* Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre

* Cody Rhodes appears.